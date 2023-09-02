The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) hit the road to square off against the Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Texas Tech put up 34.2 points per game on offense last year (27th in the FBS), and it allowed 29.2 points per game (93rd) on the defensive side of the ball. Wyoming ranked 24th-worst in scoring offense last season (21.2 points per game), but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 47th with 23.9 points allowed per contest.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Key Statistics (2022)

Texas Tech Wyoming 461.5 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.6 (110th) 425.5 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.6 (65th) 158.9 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.4 (44th) 302.5 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.2 (125th) 24 (119th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (33rd) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (103rd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Donovan Smith put up a passing stat line last season of 1,506 yards with a 66.2% completion rate (147-for-222), 12 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and an average of 115.8 yards per game.

Last year Tahj Brooks took 148 carries for 693 yards (53.3 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

SaRodorick Thompson ran for 684 yards on 140 carries (52.6 yards per game), with seven rushing touchdowns last year.

Jerand Bradley reeled in 51 catches for 744 yards (57.2 per game) while being targeted 85 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Xavier White produced last season, grabbing 45 passes for 572 yards and three touchdowns. He collected 44.0 receiving yards per game.

Myles Price's stat line last year: 513 receiving yards, 51 catches, two touchdowns, on 76 targets.

Wyoming Stats Leaders (2022)

Andrew Peasley connected on 52.4% of his passes to throw for 1,574 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Peasley also helped with his legs, collecting two touchdowns on 26.1 yards per game.

Titus Swen averaged 79.9 rushing yards and collected eight rushing touchdowns.

Dawaiian McNeely rushed for 356 yards and one touchdown last season.

Joshua Cobbs was targeted 5.7 times per game and collected 407 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Treyton Welch collected five touchdowns and had 308 receiving yards (23.7 ypg) in 2022.

Wyatt Wieland played his way to one receiving touchdown and 299 receiving yards (23.0 ypg) last season.

