Texas Tech vs. Wyoming: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) play the Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Red Raiders are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming matchup.
Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Laramie, Wyoming
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-14)
|50.5
|-550
|+400
|DraftKings
|Texas Tech (-14)
|50.5
|-625
|+455
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-14)
|50.5
|-550
|+400
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+425
|-588
|Tipico
|Texas Tech (-14)
|-
|-600
|+450
Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Betting Trends
- Texas Tech covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Red Raiders covered the spread when playing as at least 14-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.
- Wyoming won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- The Cowboys covered the spread three times last year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.
Texas Tech & Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas Tech
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Big 12
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
|Wyoming
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
