The Rice Owls (0-0) visit the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Texas averaged 429.4 yards per game on offense last season (35th in the FBS), and it gave up 368.5 yards per game (54th) on the other side of the ball. On offense, Rice ranked 77th in the FBS with 374.2 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 76th in total defense (390.4 yards allowed per contest).

Find out how to watch this matchup on FOX in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Texas vs. Rice Key Statistics (2022)

Texas Rice 429.4 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.2 (70th) 368.5 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.4 (85th) 188 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.3 (81st) 241.4 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.9 (65th) 12 (13th) Turnovers (Rank) 32 (131st) 14 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (77th)

Texas Stats Leaders (2022)

Quinn Ewers had a passing stat line last season of 2,177 yards with a 58.1% completion rate (172-for-296), 15 touchdowns, six interceptions, and an average of 167.5 yards per game.

Bijan Robinson churned out 1,578 rushing yards (121.4 per game) and 18 touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 19 catches for 314 yards and two scores.

Roschon Johnson collected 554 rushing yards on 93 carries and five touchdowns last season.

Xavier Worthy reeled in 60 catches for 760 yards (58.5 per game) while being targeted 111 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.

Jordan Whittington also impressed receiving last season. He collected 50 receptions for 652 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 77 times.

Ja'Tavion Sanders reeled in 54 passes on 73 targets for 613 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 47.2 receiving yards per game.

Rice Stats Leaders (2022)

TJ McMahon completed 60.2% of his passes to throw for 2,102 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. McMahon also helped on the ground, accumulating three touchdowns on 11.8 yards per game.

Cameron Montgomery racked up 43.2 yards per game last season.

Last season Juma Otoviano rushed for 403 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Bradley Rozner averaged 67.4 receiving yards and collected 10 receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Luke McCaffrey collected six touchdowns and had 723 receiving yards (55.6 ypg) in 2022.

Isaiah Esdale averaged 41.8 receiving yards per game on 5.5 targets per game a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or Rice gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.