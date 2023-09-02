The Rice Owls (0-0) will look to upset the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 35.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Rice matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Rice Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Austin, Texas
  • Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Rice Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-35.5) 58.5 -10000 +2000 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-35) 59 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Texas (-35.5) 59.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -10000 +1700 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Texas (-35) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Texas vs. Rice Betting Trends

  • Texas compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Longhorns won their only game last season when playing as at least 35.5-point favorites.
  • Rice won seven games against the spread last year, failing to cover six times.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000
To Win the Big 12 -110 Bet $110 to win $100

