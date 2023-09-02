The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) square off against the Rice Owls (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 35.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Rice matchup.

Texas vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Rice Betting Trends

Texas covered eight times in 13 games with a spread last season.

The Longhorns covered the spread when playing as at least 35.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.

Rice put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000 To Win the Big 12 -110 Bet $110 to win $100

