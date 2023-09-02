Texas vs. Rice: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) face the Rice Owls (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 35.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Rice matchup in this article.
Texas vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Texas vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-35.5)
|58.5
|-10000
|+2000
|DraftKings
|Texas (-35)
|59
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Texas (-35.5)
|59.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|Texas (-35)
|-
|-
|-
Texas vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Texas put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Longhorns covered the spread when playing as at least 35.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.
- Rice put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread last year.
Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
|To Win the Big 12
|-110
|Bet $110 to win $100
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
