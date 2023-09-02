The UTEP Miners (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

UTEP has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (23rd-best with 364 yards per game) and total defense (15th-best with 275 yards allowed per game) this season. On the offensive side of the ball, Incarnate Word was a top-25 unit last season, ranking best in the FCS by totaling 51.5 points per game. It ranked 42nd on defense (24.7 points allowed per game).

Here we will break down everything you need to know about this contest

UTEP vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

UTEP vs. Incarnate Word Key Statistics (2022)

UTEP Incarnate Word 377.6 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 581.2 (1st) 351.2 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.9 (116th) 167.2 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.1 (14th) 210.4 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.1 (2nd) 21 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (127th) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (1st)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has thrown for 208 yards (208 ypg) to lead UTEP, completing 58.6% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 16 rushing yards on eight carries.

The team's top rusher, Torrance Burgess Jr., has carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards (58 per game).

Deion Hankins has collected 54 yards on 15 carries, scoring one time.

Kelly Akharaiyi's 102 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted seven times and has totaled four receptions and one touchdown.

Tyrin Smith has hauled in five receptions totaling 38 yards so far this campaign.

Zach Fryar has hauled in two receptions for 25 yards, an average of 25 yards per game.

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders (2022)

Lindsey Scott Jr. threw 60 touchdowns and eight interceptions while collecting 4,657 yards by the end of last season (332.6 ypg). He also scored 11 touchdowns on 50.9 rushing yards per game.

Marcus Cooper compiled 1,436 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in addition to 289 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air during last year's campaign.

Darion Chafin was targeted 5.6 times per game and collected 1,244 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Taylor Grimes caught 84 passes last season on his way to 1,244 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns.

Brandon Porter averaged 40.9 receiving yards per game on 2.3 targets per game a season ago.

