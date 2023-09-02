Based on our computer model, the Houston Cougars will beat the UTSA Roadrunners when the two teams match up at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

UTSA vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (+2) Over (59.5) Houston 33, UTSA 32

Week 1 AAC Predictions

UTSA Betting Info (2022)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Roadrunners' implied win probability is 55.6%.

The Roadrunners covered seven times in 14 chances against the spread last season.

As 2-point or greater favorites, UTSA went 5-6 against the spread last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Roadrunners games.

The point total average for UTSA games last season was 62.4, 2.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Houston Betting Info (2022)

The Cougars have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cougars put together a 5-8-0 ATS record last season.

Houston had two wins ATS (2-1) as a 2-point underdog or more last season.

In Cougars games last season, combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

The over/under for this game is 0.6 points higher than the average scoring total for Houston games last season (58.9).

Roadrunners vs. Cougars 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 36.8 25.9 48 27 36.8 27.3 Houston 36.1 32.2 33.8 33.7 40.5 33.3

