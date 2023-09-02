The UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) face the Houston Cougars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Roadrunners favored by 2 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Houston matchup.

UTSA vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

UTSA vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Houston Betting Trends

UTSA won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Roadrunners covered the spread five times last season (5-6 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Houston covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread last year.

The Cougars covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

UTSA & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

UTSA To Win the AAC +400 Bet $100 to win $400 Houston To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.