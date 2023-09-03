Josh Smith vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 153 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith has six doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .201.
- Smith has had a hit in 25 of 61 games this season (41.0%), including multiple hits four times (6.6%).
- He has gone deep in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 61), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in seven games this year (11.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 17 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Other Rangers Players vs the Twins
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.159
|AVG
|.233
|.293
|OBP
|.340
|.238
|SLG
|.384
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|5
|22/9
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Maeda (3-7 with a 4.69 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.69, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
