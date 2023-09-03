Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the LSU vs. Florida State Game – Sunday, September 3
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will host the No. 5 LSU Tigers (0-0) as they square off against the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is LSU vs. Florida State?
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Florida State 30, LSU 26
- LSU put together a 6-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 75% of those games).
- When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter last year, the Tigers finished with a record of 5-2 (71.4%).
- Florida State won one of the three games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Seminoles had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +105 or more by oddsmakers last season.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 55.6%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Florida State (+1.5)
- Against the spread, LSU went 8-6-0 last year.
- The Tigers' ATS record as 1.5-point favorites or more was 4-4 last year.
- Florida State covered the spread eight times in 13 games last year.
- As 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Seminoles had two wins ATS (2-1) last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (56.5)
- LSU played seven games with over 56.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last year.
- LSU played in seven games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 56.5 points.
- These teams averaged a combined 70.6 points per game a season ago, 14.1 more points than the total of 56.5 set for this game.
Splits Tables
LSU
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.6
|55
|51.7
|Implied Total AVG
|33.1
|34.8
|30.8
|ATS Record
|8-6-0
|6-2-0
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-6-0
|4-4-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-2
|3-1
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
Florida State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.6
|55.9
|52.6
|Implied Total AVG
|33.8
|37
|28.8
|ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-5-0
|5-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-6-0
|6-2-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-1
|6-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
