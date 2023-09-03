On Sunday, Marcus Semien (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .453 this season.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 58th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Semien has gotten at least one hit in 74.1% of his games this season (100 of 135), with multiple hits 44 times (32.6%).

In 14.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 55 games this season (40.7%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (12.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 75 games this year (55.6%), including 17 multi-run games (12.6%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 67 .275 AVG .270 .345 OBP .344 .478 SLG .428 32 XBH 25 11 HR 9 40 RBI 41 36/30 K/BB 53/30 8 SB 5

