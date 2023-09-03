One game after scoring 40 points in a 110-100 win over the Fever, Satou Sabally will lead the Dallas Wings (20-16) into a matchup with the Indiana Fever (11-25). The matchup is on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Fever matchup.

Wings vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK

ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Wings are 18-17-0 ATS this season.

The Fever have compiled an 18-16-0 record against the spread this year.

Dallas has been favored by 9.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

When playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season, Indiana has an ATS record of 5-2.

In the Wings' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Fever games have gone over the point total 17 out of 35 times this season.

