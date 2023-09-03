A game after going off for 40 points in a 110-100 victory over the Fever, Satou Sabally leads the Dallas Wings (20-16) at home versus the Indiana Fever (11-25) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET, on ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK.

Wings vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Fever

Dallas puts up just 1.7 more points per game (87.1) than Indiana gives up (85.4).

Dallas makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

The Wings have a 12-5 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.5% from the field.

Dallas' 32.1% three-point shooting percentage this season is six percentage points lower than opponents of Indiana have shot from deep (38.1%).

The Wings have put together a 6-2 record in games this season when the team connects on more than 38.1% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas averages 38.6 rebounds a contest, 4.5 more rebounds per game than Indiana's average.

Wings Recent Performance

On the offensive side of the ball, the Wings have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 90.6 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 87.1 they've put up over the course of this season.

Dallas' defense has been less stingy lately, as the team has given up 90.7 points per game during its past 10 compared to the 84.4 points per game its opponents average this season.

The Wings are trending up from beyond the arc during their last 10 outings, making 7.3 threes per game and shooting 37.8% from long range compared to their season-long averages of 6.8 makes and 32.1% from distance in the 2023 season.

Wings Injuries