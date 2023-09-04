On Monday, Ezequiel Duran (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .277 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Duran has gotten a hit in 68 of 111 games this season (61.3%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (27.0%).

In 12.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has driven in a run in 30 games this season (27.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (11.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45 of 111 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 52 .299 AVG .256 .352 OBP .303 .527 SLG .379 20 XBH 16 11 HR 3 27 RBI 18 58/15 K/BB 55/7 1 SB 7

