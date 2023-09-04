The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Twins.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .271 with 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

Heim has gotten a hit in 70 of 104 games this season (67.3%), including 28 multi-hit games (26.9%).

He has gone deep in 14.4% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Heim has had at least one RBI in 40.4% of his games this season (42 of 104), with more than one RBI 19 times (18.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 39 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .277 AVG .265 .332 OBP .322 .537 SLG .381 27 XBH 14 11 HR 4 41 RBI 36 41/15 K/BB 34/16 0 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings