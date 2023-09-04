Nate Lowe and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros and J.P. France on September 4 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .280 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 78 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 76.3% of his games this year (103 of 135), with multiple hits 38 times (28.1%).

In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (11.1%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 49 games this year (36.3%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 61 games this year (45.2%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 67 .291 AVG .270 .377 OBP .372 .494 SLG .393 30 XBH 24 11 HR 4 43 RBI 27 71/35 K/BB 64/43 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings