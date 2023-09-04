Monday's contest features the Texas Rangers (76-60) and the Houston Astros (77-61) facing off at Globe Life Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on September 4.

The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Astros will turn to J.P. France (10-5, 3.49 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 91 times and won 54, or 59.3%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 57-38, a 60% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 752.

The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule