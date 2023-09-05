The quarterfinals at the US Open will feature Jelena Ostapenko and Coco Gauff going toe to toe for a spot in the semifinals on Tuesday, September 5 in New York, New York.

You can turn on ESPN to see the match unfold as Ostapenko tries to take down Gauff.

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Coco Gauff Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Tuesday, September 5

Tuesday, September 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Ostapenko vs. Gauff Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Ostapenko beat No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

In her previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Ostapenko went down in the round of 32 to No. 4-ranked Elena Rybakina, 7-6, 2-6, 4-6 on August 16.

Gauff advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Sunday.

Gauff was the last one standing in her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, as she made it to the title match and defeated No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 on August 20.

Ostapenko and Gauff are at a stalemate, with the two competitors each winning one of two head-to-head matches. The pair's last matchup on January 21, 2023 ended with Ostapenko earning the 7-5, 6-3 win.

In five total sets, Ostapenko has the advantage, earning the win in three of them, while Gauff has won two.

Ostapenko and Gauff have gone head to head in 45 games, and it's been Ostapenko who has come out on top, claiming 24 of them. Gauff has won 21 games.

Ostapenko vs. Gauff Odds and Probabilities

Jelena Ostapenko Coco Gauff +200 Odds to Win Match -250 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +275 33.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 42.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.4

