Mitch Garver -- with a slugging percentage of .879 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on September 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his previous game against the Astros.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .286 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Garver has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 21.9% of his games this year, and 6.4% of his chances at the plate.

Garver has had at least one RBI in 39.1% of his games this season (25 of 64), with more than one RBI eight times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 28 .292 AVG .278 .375 OBP .381 .567 SLG .536 15 XBH 11 9 HR 7 23 RBI 19 38/16 K/BB 24/15 0 SB 0

