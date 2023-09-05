On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .278 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 78 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.

In 75.7% of his 136 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 136), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.0% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 61 of 136 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 67 .286 AVG .270 .370 OBP .372 .485 SLG .393 30 XBH 24 11 HR 4 43 RBI 27 73/35 K/BB 64/43 1 SB 0

