The Houston Astros (78-61) square off against the Texas Rangers (76-61) after Jose Altuve hit a pair of home runs in a 13-6 victory over the Rangers. The game begins at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (10-9) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (11-3).

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (10-9, 3.38 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (11-3, 2.69 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (11-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday, July 19 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

In 19 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.69, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .208 against him.

Eovaldi heads into the outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Eovaldi heads into the game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 19 appearances this season.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Astros

He will face an Astros offense that ranks fifth in the league with 1232 total hits (on a .258 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .430 (eighth in the league) with 185 total home runs (ninth in MLB action).

Eovaldi has pitched seven innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out five against the Astros this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros' Valdez (10-9) will make his 27th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.38 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 26 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.38), 10th in WHIP (1.097), and 26th in K/9 (8.8).

Framber Valdez vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 758 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They have 1273 hits, second in baseball, with 194 home runs (seventh in the league).

The Rangers have gone 12-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI in 9 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

