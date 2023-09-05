On Tuesday, Sorana Cirstea (No. 30 in the world) meets Karolina Muchova (No. 10) in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

In the Quarterfinal, Muchova is the favorite against Cirstea, with -165 odds compared to the underdog's +135.

Sorana Cirstea vs. Karolina Muchova Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Tuesday, September 5

Tuesday, September 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Sorana Cirstea vs. Karolina Muchova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has a 62.3% chance to win.

Sorana Cirstea Karolina Muchova +135 Odds to Win Match -165 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +500 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

Sorana Cirstea vs. Karolina Muchova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Cirstea defeated Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-3.

Muchova came out on top 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 against Xinyu Wang in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Cirstea has played 38 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 22.8 games per match.

Cirstea has played 25 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.7 games per match.

Muchova has played 51 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.7 games per match and winning 55.6% of those games.

Muchova is averaging 22.0 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 37 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Muchova has defeated Cirstea three times in four matchups. Muchova took their most recent match 7-5, 6-4 in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open on August 9, 2023.

Muchova and Cirstea have matched up in nine total sets, with Muchova taking six of them and Cirstea three.

Including all matches between Cirstea and Muchova, each player has won 47 games.

Cirstea and Muchova have matched up four times, averaging 23.5 games and 2.3 sets per match.

