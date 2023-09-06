Marcus Semien vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Marcus Semien -- .220 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on September 6 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.449) thanks to 57 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 65th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 102 of 138 games this season, with multiple hits 45 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has an RBI in 56 of 138 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 77 of 138 games this year, and more than once 17 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|67
|.274
|AVG
|.270
|.348
|OBP
|.344
|.469
|SLG
|.428
|32
|XBH
|25
|11
|HR
|9
|41
|RBI
|41
|38/33
|K/BB
|53/30
|8
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (174 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 40-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
