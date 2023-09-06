Wednesday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (76-62) matching up with the Houston Astros (79-61) at 8:05 PM ET (on September 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Rangers will give the ball to Max Scherzer (12-5, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Justin Verlander (10-7, 3.34 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 91 times this season and won 54, or 59.3%, of those games.

Texas has entered 68 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 41-27 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 759 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).

Rangers Schedule