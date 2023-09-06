Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take the field on Wednesday at Globe Life Field against Max Scherzer, who will start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh-best in baseball with 194 total home runs.

Texas' .455 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.267).

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (759 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rangers rank third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.259).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Scherzer (12-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering one hit.

Scherzer is trying to notch his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Scherzer will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 25 appearances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 9/2/2023 Twins L 9-7 Home Jordan Montgomery Dallas Keuchel 9/3/2023 Twins W 6-5 Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros L 13-6 Home Andrew Heaney J.P. France 9/5/2023 Astros L 14-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros - Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray Kyle Muller 9/10/2023 Athletics - Home - Ken Waldichuk 9/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu

