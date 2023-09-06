Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Houston Astros matchup at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Scherzer Stats

Max Scherzer (12-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 26th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Scherzer will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 17th, 1.102 WHIP ranks 10th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks seventh.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Sep. 1 6.0 1 0 0 7 2 at Twins Aug. 26 7.0 4 2 2 10 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 3.2 3 3 3 4 4 vs. Angels Aug. 14 7.0 1 0 0 11 1 at Athletics Aug. 8 7.0 3 1 1 6 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 156 hits with 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a .272/.346/.449 slash line on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Astros Sep. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has recorded 130 hits with 35 doubles, 28 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .340/.403/.652 on the year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 4 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Twins Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 144 hits with 31 doubles, 26 home runs, 70 walks and 99 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.

He's slashing .290/.374/.509 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Sep. 5 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has collected 146 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .271/.370/.449 slash line on the season.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Sep. 5 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 4 4-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

