The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.185 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .267 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 32 walks.

In 54.3% of his 81 games this season, Jankowski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 81 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Jankowski has driven in a run in 20 games this year (24.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 32.1% of his games this year (26 of 81), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 36 .268 AVG .265 .370 OBP .341 .350 SLG .327 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 19 RBI 10 14/19 K/BB 25/13 12 SB 6

