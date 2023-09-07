After racking up 194.6 fantasy points last season (sixth among WRs), CeeDee Lamb has an ADP of 13th overall (seventh at his position), making him a popular target in fantasy football drafts. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 194.60 170.69 - Overall Rank 35 53 13 Position Rank 6 8 7

CeeDee Lamb 2022 Stats

Last year, Lamb was targeted 156 times and reeled in 107 passes for 1,359 yards (79.9 yards per game), the highest total on the current Cowboys roster, while scoring nine touchdowns.

In his best game last season, Lamb picked up 27.0 fantasy points -- via 11 receptions, 150 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers.

In Week 1 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lamb finished with a season-low 2.9 fantasy points, via this stat line: two receptions, 29 yards, on 11 targets.

CeeDee Lamb 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 2.9 11 2 29 0 Week 2 Bengals 8.1 11 7 75 0 Week 3 @Giants 14.7 12 8 87 1 Week 4 Commanders 15.7 8 6 97 1 Week 5 @Rams 5.3 8 5 53 0 Week 6 @Eagles 7.7 10 5 68 0 Week 7 Lions 6.6 6 4 70 0 Week 8 Bears 13.8 7 5 77 1 Week 10 @Packers 27.0 15 11 150 2 Week 11 @Vikings 4.5 5 5 45 0 Week 12 Giants 11.7 11 6 106 0 Week 13 Colts 15.4 7 5 71 1 Week 14 Texans 3.3 6 5 33 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 12.7 7 7 126 0 Week 16 Eagles 24.0 11 10 120 2 Week 17 @Titans 10.0 14 11 100 0 Week 18 @Commanders 11.2 7 5 52 1 Wild Card @Buccaneers 12.8 6 4 68 1 Divisional @49ers 12.3 13 10 117 0

