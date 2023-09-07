After collecting 198.6 fantasy points last season (18th among QBs), Dak Prescott has an ADP of 75th overall (10th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Dak Prescott Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 198.60 276.92 - Overall Rank 32 13 75 Position Rank 18 13 10

Dak Prescott 2022 Stats

Prescott averaged 168.2 passing yards and threw for 23 TDs last year.

He also produced on the ground, accumulating one TD and 10.7 yards per game.

Prescott picked up 36.6 fantasy points -- 25-of-33 (75.8%), 305 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 24 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last year (Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Prescott accumulated 4.5 fantasy points -- 14-of-29 (48.3%), 134 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 1 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in his worst game of the year.

Dak Prescott 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 4.5 14-for-29 134 0 1 0 Week 7 Lions 12.3 19-for-25 207 1 0 0 Week 8 Bears 25.4 21-for-27 250 2 1 1 Week 10 @Packers 19.2 27-for-46 265 3 2 0 Week 11 @Vikings 20.6 22-for-25 276 2 0 0 Week 12 Giants 14.8 21-for-30 261 2 2 0 Week 13 Colts 16.8 20-for-30 170 3 1 0 Week 14 Texans 13.7 24-for-39 284 1 2 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 20.2 23-for-30 256 3 2 0 Week 16 Eagles 28.0 27-for-35 347 3 1 0 Week 17 @Titans 14.4 29-for-41 282 2 2 0 Week 18 @Commanders 8.7 14-for-37 128 1 1 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 36.6 25-for-33 305 4 0 1 Divisional @49ers 10.4 23-for-37 206 1 2 0

