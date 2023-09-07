With an ADP that ranks him 238th at his position (916th overall), Dontario Drummond has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 0.0 fantasy points, which ranked him 200th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Dallas Cowboys WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Dontario Drummond Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 0.00 - Overall Rank 549 696 816 Position Rank 212 265 238

