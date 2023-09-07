Currently the 33rd tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (239th overall), Jake Ferguson posted 29.4 fantasy points last season, ranking him 49th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Dallas Cowboys TE later on in this article.

Is Ferguson on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Jake Ferguson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 29.40 48.30 - Overall Rank 302 276 239 Position Rank 47 35 33

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jake Ferguson 2022 Stats

Ferguson was targeted 22 times last season and recorded 174 receiving yards on 19 receptions with two touchdowns. He put up 10.2 receiving yards per game.

In his best game last year, Ferguson picked up 10.0 fantasy points -- via four receptions, 40 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 6 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Indianapolis Colts -- Ferguson ended up with -0.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, -1 yards, on two targets.

Rep Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jake Ferguson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Giants 1.3 3 2 13 0 Week 4 Commanders 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 6 @Eagles 10.0 6 4 40 1 Week 7 Lions 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Bears 6.1 1 1 1 1 Week 11 @Vikings 1.5 2 2 15 0 Week 12 Giants 5.7 3 3 57 0 Week 13 Colts -0.1 2 2 -1 0 Week 16 Eagles 2.4 1 1 24 0 Week 17 @Titans 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 18 @Commanders 0.4 1 1 4 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 3.4 1 1 34 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.