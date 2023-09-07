Coming off a campaign in which he put up 28.4 fantasy points (73rd among RBs), the Dallas Cowboys' Malik Davis is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 111th running back off the board this summer (690th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Malik Davis Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 28.40 35.58 - Overall Rank 308 317 690 Position Rank 69 88 111

Malik Davis 2022 Stats

Davis delivered 161 rushing yards and one TD last season.

Davis accumulated 8.9 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season, in Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Davis picked up 1.9 fantasy points -- 5 carries, 19 yards -- in Week 18 versus the Washington Commanders, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Malik Davis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 8 Bears 4.1 8 23 0 0 Week 10 @Packers 3.8 5 38 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.5 7 13 0 0 Week 13 Colts 8.9 3 29 1 0 Week 17 @Titans 6.2 10 39 0 0 Week 18 @Commanders 1.9 5 19 0 0

