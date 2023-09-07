What can we anticipate from Sean McKeon this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to find out more about the Dallas Cowboys TE and his season-long prospects.

Sean McKeon Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.10 4.17 - Overall Rank 524 646 926 Position Rank 99 119 132

Sean McKeon 2022 Stats

McKeon's stat line last year included three targets for two catches for 11 yards (0.6 yards per game).

In his best performance last season -- Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles -- McKeon accumulated 1.0 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, 10 yards.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers -- McKeon ended up with 0.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, one yard, on two targets.

Sean McKeon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Eagles 1.0 1 1 10 0 Week 10 @Packers 0.1 2 1 1 0

