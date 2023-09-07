Trey Lance 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he put up 12.5 fantasy points (56th among QBs), the Dallas Cowboys' Trey Lance is being drafted as the 25th quarterback off the board this summer (157th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.
Trey Lance Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|12.46
|111.61
|-
|Overall Rank
|918
|239
|157
|Position Rank
|120
|65
|25
Trey Lance 2022 Stats
- Lance put up 194 passing yards last season with a 48.4% completion percentage (15-for-31), zero TDs, one INT and an average of 97.0 yards per game.
- He also ran for 67 yards (on 16 carries), picking up 33.5 yards per game.
Trey Lance 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|10.0
|13-for-28
|164
|0
|1
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|2.5
|2-for-3
|30
|0
|0
|0
