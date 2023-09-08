Wings vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
On Friday, September 8, 2023 at College Park Center, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (11-27) battle Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (20-18), starting at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Storm matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Wings vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-11.5)
|167.5
|-625
|+455
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Wings (-11.5)
|167.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Wings (-11.5)
|167.5
|-750
|+450
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Wings (-10.5)
|167.5
|-575
|+390
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Wings vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Wings have compiled a 19-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Storm have covered 18 times in 37 games with a spread this year.
- Seattle has covered the spread five times this year (5-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, 22 out of the Wings' 37 games have gone over the point total.
- A total of 17 Storm games this season have gone over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.