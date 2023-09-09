Austin Hedges -- batting .250 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Oakland Athletics, with Sean Newcomb on the hill, on September 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Astros.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Athletics Starter: Sean Newcomb
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is hitting .180 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Hedges has had a hit in 28 of 68 games this season (41.2%), including multiple hits three times (4.4%).
  • He has homered in one of 68 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 11 games this season (16.2%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 of 68 games (16.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 32
.182 AVG .179
.222 OBP .250
.221 SLG .238
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
3 RBI 11
20/2 K/BB 19/9
0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 5.60 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Newcomb will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
  • The 30-year-old left-hander has five appearances in relief this season.
  • Over his five games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .080 against him. He has a 1.13 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
