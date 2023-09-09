Austin Hedges vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Austin Hedges -- batting .250 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Oakland Athletics, with Sean Newcomb on the hill, on September 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Astros.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Sean Newcomb
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .180 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Hedges has had a hit in 28 of 68 games this season (41.2%), including multiple hits three times (4.4%).
- He has homered in one of 68 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this season (16.2%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 68 games (16.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.182
|AVG
|.179
|.222
|OBP
|.250
|.221
|SLG
|.238
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|11
|20/2
|K/BB
|19/9
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.60 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Newcomb will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old left-hander has five appearances in relief this season.
- Over his five games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .080 against him. He has a 1.13 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
