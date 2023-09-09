The Baylor Bears (0-1) host the No. 12 Utah Utes (1-0) at McLane Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Utah is compiling 24 points per game on offense, which ranks them 79th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 32nd, surrendering 11 points per contest. Baylor's defense ranks 107th in the FBS with 441 total yards surrendered per game, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 21st-best by compiling 524 total yards per game.

We will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Baylor vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Baylor vs. Utah Key Statistics

Baylor Utah 524 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 270 (114th) 441 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346 (67th) 108 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105 (99th) 416 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165 (101st) 2 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has thrown for 303 yards (303 ypg) while completing 67.7% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes this season.

Dominic Richardson has run for 79 yards on 16 carries so far this year. He's also tacked on two catches, totaling 18 yards.

Sawyer Robertson has totaled 14 yards on three carries.

Drake Dabney paces his squad with 101 receiving yards on six receptions with two touchdowns.

Jonah Burton has five receptions (on six targets) for a total of 88 yards (88 yards per game) this year.

Hal Presley's six targets have resulted in four catches for 83 yards.

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has 159 passing yards for Utah, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 11 rushing yards (11 ypg) on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

Micah Bernard has racked up 45 yards on seven carries.

Nate Johnson has been handed the ball six times this year and racked up 45 yards (45 per game) with one touchdown.

Money Parks' 70 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted two times and has registered one catches and one touchdown.

Mikey Matthews has hauled in four passes while averaging 34 yards per game.

Miki Suguturaga has been the target of two passes and racked up one catch for 17 yards, an average of 17 yards per contest.

