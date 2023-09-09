Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Houston vs. Rice Game – Saturday, September 9
The Houston Cougars (1-0) and Rice Owls (0-1) will clash at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Houston vs. Rice?
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Houston 29, Rice 10
- Houston is playing as the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.
- The Cougars have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.
- Rice lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Owls have played as an underdog of +225 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Cougars have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Houston (-7)
- Houston is unbeaten against the spread this season.
- Thus far in 2023, Rice is undefeated against the spread.
- This year, the Owls won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (52.5)
- Houston averages 17 points per game against Rice's 10, totaling 25.5 points under the game's point total of 52.5.
Splits Tables
Houston
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.5
|59.5
|Implied Total AVG
|31
|31
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
Rice
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.5
|58.5
|Implied Total AVG
|47
|47
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
