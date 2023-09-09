Hye-jin Choi is in the field at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship from September 7-9. The par-72 course spans 6,515 yards and the purse available is $2,000,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Choi at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3500 to win the tournament this weekend.

Hye-jin Choi Insights

Choi has finished below par on three occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has not finished any of her last 15 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 15 rounds, Choi has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In her past five events, Choi has had an average finish of 45th.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Choi has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 27 -4 279 0 22 1 2 $769,899

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Choi last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 14th.

This course is set up to play at 6,515 yards, 494 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Kenwood Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Choi has played in the past year has been 62 yards longer than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Choi's Last Time Out

Choi was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.50 strokes to finish in the 99th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 29th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Choi shot better than just 10% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Choi recorded a birdie or better on four of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Choi did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.1).

Choi recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that last tournament, Choi's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Choi ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Choi recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards
Choi Odds to Win: +3500

