Josh Smith, with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Sean Newcomb on the mound, September 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Athletics Starter: Sean Newcomb
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .188 with six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 26 of 66 games this season (39.4%) Smith has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (6.1%).
  • He has homered in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In eight games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in 18 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 29
.139 AVG .233
.261 OBP .340
.241 SLG .384
4 XBH 7
2 HR 3
4 RBI 5
26/10 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 5.60 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Newcomb gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old southpaw has five appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • In five appearances this season, he has compiled a 1.13 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .080 against him.
