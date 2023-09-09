The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Sean Newcomb and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 81 walks while hitting .276.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has had a hit in 105 of 139 games this year (75.5%), including multiple hits 38 times (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (10.8%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 36% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 43.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 67 .283 AVG .270 .371 OBP .372 .475 SLG .393 30 XBH 24 11 HR 4 44 RBI 27 75/38 K/BB 64/43 1 SB 0

