Nate Lowe vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Sean Newcomb and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Sean Newcomb
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 81 walks while hitting .276.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has had a hit in 105 of 139 games this year (75.5%), including multiple hits 38 times (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (10.8%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 36% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 43.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|67
|.283
|AVG
|.270
|.371
|OBP
|.372
|.475
|SLG
|.393
|30
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|4
|44
|RBI
|27
|75/38
|K/BB
|64/43
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.60).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 188 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Newcomb will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of five appearances so far.
- Over his five appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .080 against him. He has a 1.13 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
