Based on our computer projection model, the North Texas Mean Green will defeat the Florida International Panthers when the two teams play at Riccardo Silva Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which begins at 6:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

North Texas vs. Florida International Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida International (+12) Over (51.5) North Texas 34, Florida International 25

Week 2 AAC Predictions

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

The Mean Green have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Mean Green haven't won a game against the spread this year.

One of the Mean Green's one games this season has hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 51.5 points, 2.0 fewer than the average total in this season's North Texas contests.

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 22.7% chance to win.

The Panthers have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

Florida International is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 12-point underdogs.

No Panthers two games with a set total this season have hit the over.

The average point total for Florida International this season is 0.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Mean Green vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Texas 21.0 58.0 21.0 58.0 -- -- Florida International 15.5 17.0 14.0 12.0 17.0 22.0

