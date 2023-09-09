Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) will look to upset the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Cowboys are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.
Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma State (-3.5)
|52.5
|-165
|+140
|DraftKings
|Oklahoma State (-3.5)
|53
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma State (-3.5)
|53.5
|-172
|+140
|Tipico
|Oklahoma State (-3.5)
|-
|-170
|+145
Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
Oklahoma State & Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the Big 12
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
|Arizona State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
