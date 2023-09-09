Based on our computer projection model, the Prairie View A&M Panthers will take down the Abilene Christian Wildcats when the two teams come together at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field on Saturday, September 9, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Prairie View A&M (-10.0) 56.5 Prairie View A&M 33, Abilene Christian 23

Panthers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Prairie View A&M 37.0 34.0 -- -- 37.0 34.0 Abilene Christian 31.0 11.0 31.0 11.0 -- --

