The Texas Rangers (76-64) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Oakland Athletics (44-97) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) for the Rangers and Kyle Muller (1-5) for the Athletics.

Rangers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (1-5, 7.62 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers will hand the ball to Eovaldi (11-4) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 1 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.95 and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .215 in 20 games this season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Eovaldi has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 6.3 frames when he pitches.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Athletics

The Athletics have scored 521 runs this season, which ranks 30th in MLB. They have 1040 hits, 30th in baseball, with 149 home runs (22nd in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Athletics in one game, and they have gone 3-for-28 with two doubles over 8 2/3 innings.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Muller

Muller makes the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.62 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has a 7.62 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings over 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .342 to opposing batters.

Muller does not have a quality start on the season.

Muller has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year heading into this outing.

He surrendered at least one earned run in each of his appearances in 2023.

Kyle Muller vs. Rangers

He will take the hill against a Rangers offense that ranks second in the league with 1295 total hits (on a .266 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .454 (third in the league) with 197 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).

Muller has pitched five innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out three against the Rangers this season.

