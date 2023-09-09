There will be 12 qualifying qualification round 1 matches today in the San Diego Open, with a match between No. 49-ranked Katerina Siniakova and No. 179 Renata Zarazua as the highlight. All the action from Barnes Tennis Center is available online via ESPN.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

San Diego Open Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: September 9

September 9 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Watch the San Diego Open Today - September 9

Match Round Match Time Louisa Chirico vs. Caroline Dolehide Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:00 PM ET Katerina Siniakova vs. Renata Zarazua Qualifying Qualification Round 1 1:00 PM ET Varvara Lepchenko vs. Madison Brengle Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:15 PM ET Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Eryn Cayetano Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:15 PM ET Claire Liu vs. Alyssa Ahn Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:30 PM ET Maria Fernanda Herazo Gonzalez vs. Kayla Day Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:30 PM ET Clervie Ngounoue vs. Storm Sanders Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:45 PM ET Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Jamie Loeb Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:45 PM ET Katrina Scott vs. Iryna Shymanovich Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET Emma Navarro vs. Yasmine Kabbaj Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 PM ET Victoria Hu vs. Hailey Baptiste Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:15 PM ET Magdalena Frech vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:15 PM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Siniakova vs. Zarazua

In 15 tournaments this year, Siniakova has gone 13-14 and has won one title.

Zarazua has registered a 0-1 record on the year in one tournament, failing to clinch any tournament wins.

Siniakova has played 27 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.3 games per match.

Siniakova has played 21.8 games per match in her 18 matches on hard courts this year.

So far this year, Siniakova has won 38.7% of her return games and 63.6% of her service games.

Zarazua has averaged 28.0 games per match through her one match played this year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.0% of games.

On hard courts, Zarazua has played one match (averaging 28.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set).

Bet on Siniakova or Zarazua to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.