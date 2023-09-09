How to Watch the SMU vs. Oklahoma Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
The SMU Mustangs (1-0) visit the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
Oklahoma has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking seventh-best in total offense (642 yards per game) and 16th-best in total defense (208 yards allowed per game). SMU is putting up 457 total yards per game on offense this season (44th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 269 total yards per contest (40th-ranked).
Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.
SMU vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
SMU vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics
|SMU
|Oklahoma
|457 (55th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|642 (22nd)
|269 (37th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|208 (15th)
|209 (33rd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|220 (27th)
|248 (61st)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|422 (6th)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|1 (52nd)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|1 (52nd)
SMU Stats Leaders
- Preston Stone leads SMU with 248 yards on 23-of-37 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 11 rushing yards (11 ypg) on three carries.
- The team's top rusher, LJ Johnson Jr., has carried the ball 14 times for 128 yards (128 per game) with one touchdown.
- Jaylan Knighton has run for 64 yards across 17 attempts.
- Jordan Hudson has totaled two receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 72 (72 yards per game). He's been targeted four times and has one touchdown.
- RJ Maryland has totaled 58 receiving yards (58 yards per game) and one touchdown on five receptions.
- Keyshawn Smith has racked up 44 reciving yards (44 ypg) this season.
Oklahoma Stats Leaders
- Dillon Gabriel has 308 passing yards for Oklahoma, completing 86.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 15 rushing yards (15 ypg) on two carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Jovantae Barnes has 49 rushing yards on 13 carries. He's also tacked on two catches for 17 yards (17 per game).
- Tawee Walker has collected 44 yards on eight carries, scoring two times.
- Nic Anderson's 68 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted two times and has registered two catches.
- Andrel Anthony has caught three passes for 66 yards (66 yards per game) this year.
- Drake Stoops has racked up four grabs for 56 yards, an average of 56 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.
