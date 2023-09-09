Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 9, when the Sacramento State Hornets and Texas A&M-Commerce Lions go head to head at 10:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Hornets. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Sacramento State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Sacramento State (-20.0) 60.0 Sacramento State 40, Texas A&M-Commerce 20

Lions vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sacramento State 38.0 24.0 -- -- 38.0 24.0 Texas A&M-Commerce 10.0 48.0 10.0 48.0 -- --

