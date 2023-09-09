Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Sacramento State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 9, when the Sacramento State Hornets and Texas A&M-Commerce Lions go head to head at 10:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Hornets. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Sacramento State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Sacramento State (-20.0)
|60.0
|Sacramento State 40, Texas A&M-Commerce 20
Week 2 Southland Predictions
Lions vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Sacramento State
|38.0
|24.0
|--
|--
|38.0
|24.0
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|10.0
|48.0
|10.0
|48.0
|--
|--
