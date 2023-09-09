Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 9, when the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Crimson Tide. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Texas vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas (+7) Over (53.5) Alabama 29, Texas 26

Week 2 Big 12 Predictions

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The Longhorns have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Longhorns have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-1-0).

The Longhorns have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.

Texas games this year have averaged a total of 58.5 points, five more than the point total in this matchup.

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson Tide have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this contest.

The Crimson Tide have one win against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 7-point favorites or more, Alabama has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Every Crimson Tide game has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under for this game is 53.5 points, one more than the average point total for Alabama games this season.

Longhorns vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 56 7 56 7 -- -- Texas 37 10 37 10 -- --

